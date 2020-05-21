8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain ending over the southern edge of the area..expect less rain and more heat for the next few days

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Heavy rain is ending over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. 2. Rain will become more isolated for the next few days with above-normal temperatures returning. 3. Rain will increase for the end of Memorial Day weekend. 4. We’ve got some decent agreement in long-range models that show a break in the humidity could be on the way. I’ll show you when that might happen in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.