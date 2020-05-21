8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Rain ending over the southern edge of the area..expect less rain and more heat for the next few days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Heavy rain is ending over the southern edge of the ArkLaTex. 2. Rain will become more isolated for the next few days with above-normal temperatures returning. 3. Rain will increase for the end of Memorial Day weekend. 4. We’ve got some decent agreement in long-range models that show a break in the humidity could be on the way. I’ll show you when that might happen in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 74° 67°

Thursday

88° / 70°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 88° 70°

Friday

90° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 90° 73°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 90° 73°

Sunday

86° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 80% 86° 72°

Monday

81° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 81° 70°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

69°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
71°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
20%
75°

79°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
86°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

87°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
82°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss