8:30 pm Wednesday live update: rain will increase over the next few days reaching its peak this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Got a few isolated t’showers going on over the area. 2. Rain chances will increase during the next few days. 3. The weekend still looks rather soggy. 4. An Upper-level disturbance could stall and bring a chance for heavy rain in the week ahead. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook still has a lot of rain but not as much as last night’s.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Wednesday

85° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 85° 69°

Thursday

83° / 71°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 83° 71°

Friday

84° / 71°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms 40% 84° 71°

Saturday

81° / 68°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 81° 68°

Sunday

79° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 79° 66°

Monday

82° / 62°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 82° 62°

Tuesday

83° / 61°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 83° 61°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
74°

73°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

72°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
71°

71°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

71°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
71°

72°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

76°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
77°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
80°

82°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

82°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
82°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
82°

81°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

79°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

77°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

