8:30 pm Wednesday live update: rain will increase over the next few days reaching its peak this weekend

The chance of rain will increase as we move towards and into the weekend. Models are now in better agreement that we have the potential for some impressive rainfall totals in the next week. Temperatures to stay warm despite the rain.

Wednesday was a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. That will likely change in the next few days. Thunderstorms will likely develop along a dry line well to our west this afternoon and evening. That activity will be falling apart as it moves into the NW edge of the area early Thursday morning. It will leave behind a boundary that will serve as the focus for some scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Not all of us will see rain Thursday but we will likely see better coverage with the storms than what we have seen today. Temperatures Thursday will begin in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see daytime highs climb back to the low to middle 80s.