8:30 pm Wednesday live update: rain will increase over the next few days reaching its peak this weekend

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Got a few isolated t’showers going on over the area. 2. Rain chances will increase during the next few days. 3. The weekend still looks rather soggy. 4. An Upper-level disturbance could stall and bring a chance for heavy rain in the week ahead. 5. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook still has a lot of rain but not as much as last night’s.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.
