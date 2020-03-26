8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Record-breaking warmth possible for the next two days.. storms possible Saturday

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Record high temperatures are on the way for possibly the next two days. 2. A Saturday cold front will bring some thunderstorms. 3. A gorgeous end to the weekend Sunday. 4. More heavy rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday. 5. Some below normal temperatures in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30pm Wednesday live update:
