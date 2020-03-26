8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Record-breaking warmth possible for the next two days.. storms possible Saturday

Expect near-record high temperatures both Thursday and Friday. A cold front will bring a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday. A second disturbance will bring a chance for more heavy rain for the first half of next week.

Wednesday saw a mixture of sunshine and clouds across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above-normal once again and that trend will likely continue into the weekend. Look for low clouds to increase from south to north late Wednesday night. This will keep temperatures Thursday morning well above normal. Look for lows to be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The low clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine with an increase in the south wind during Thursday morning. We'll see a partly cloudy sky Thursday afternoon. This will combine with the south wind to warm temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. The record high temperatures for Thursday in Shreveport is 88 degrees. There is a chance that the record could fall. The warm temperatures will stick around for Friday. Friday morning low clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine that should warm temperatures back to the mid to upper 80s.