8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Record-breaking warmth possible for the next two days.. storms possible Saturday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Record high temperatures are on the way for possibly the next two days. 2. A Saturday cold front will bring some thunderstorms. 3. A gorgeous end to the weekend Sunday. 4. More heavy rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday. 5. Some below normal temperatures in the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30pm Wednesday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

87° / 66°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 66°

Friday

86° / 70°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 86° 70°

Saturday

75° / 53°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 75° 53°

Sunday

75° / 58°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 75° 58°

Monday

69° / 64°
Rain
Rain 70% 69° 64°

Tuesday

73° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 73° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
0%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

71°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

81°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

85°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

85°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
75°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Order Carry-out/Delivery

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss