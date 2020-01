Clouds will stick around Thursday with some light rain possible late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. Sunshine returns this weekend with a huge warm-up. Rain returns Monday with a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday. Colder air returns by the middle of next week.

Wednesday was another cloudy, cool, and drizzly day around the ArkLaTex. Don't expect much change for the next few days. The clouds will stay put through Friday. Another batch of upper-level energy will help to squeeze out a few areas of light rain late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. I wouldn't expect to see much rain in the rain gauge as a result of this system. The heaviest rain will likely stay well to our south. Thanks to the clouds, daytime temperatures will stay below normal. Look for highs both Thursday and Friday to be in the low to mid-50s.