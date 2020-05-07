8:30 pm Wednesday live update: storms with heavy rain move in Thursday night & Friday..sunshine returns fo the weekend with cooler temperatures

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. One more gorgeous day on the way Thursday. 2. A cold front will bring some thunderstorms to the area Thursday night and Friday. The severe threat still looks low but we will see heavy rain. 3. Cooler and drier air brings sunshine for the Mother’s Day weekend. 3. Most of next week looking dry with a warming trend. 3. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook shows lots of rain and will end with some heat.
Live weather update Wednesday 8:30 pm:
