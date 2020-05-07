8:30 pm Wednesday live update: storms with heavy rain move in Thursday night & Friday..sunshine returns fo the weekend with cooler temperatures

We'll see one more day of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for most of the ArkLaTex. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain to all of the area Thursday night and Friday. Sunshine and below normal temperatures settle in Mother's Day weekend.

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area will see a similar day Thursday. We will probably see plenty of sunshine for the southern three quarters of the area. The northern quarter will see more clouds mix in with the sunshine. There will also be a very slight chance for a shower over the northern edge of the area. Temperatures should be very similar to what we experience Wednesday. Look for lows Thursday morning to begin in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will likely return mid to upper 70s north and the upper 70s to low 80s south.