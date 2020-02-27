8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Sunshine to return Thursday with a warming trend..changes in the long-range outlook

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s live weather update rundown: 1. Get ready for a cold and frosty night tonight. 2. A warming trend begins tomorrow with 70s on the way. 3. Rain returns early next week. 4. Got some changes in the ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook from yesterday. Now looking a bit soggier.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

50° / 31°
Clear
Clear 10% 50° 31°

Thursday

56° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 56° 40°

Friday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 65° 41°

Saturday

71° / 52°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 71° 52°

Sunday

69° / 63°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 69° 63°

Monday

73° / 64°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 73° 64°

Tuesday

70° / 51°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

3 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

4 AM
Clear
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

36°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

54°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

52°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

49°

7 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Clear
0%
48°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories