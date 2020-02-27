8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Sunshine to return Thursday with a warming trend..changes in the long-range outlook

Freezing temperatures will be likely Wednesday night. A warming trend begins Thursday with temperatures returning to the 70s by the weekend. Our next best chance for rain returns Monday and Tuesday with thunderstorms possible.

Wednesday was a windy and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Morning clouds and a little light rain gave way to some afternoon sunshine. Look for the sunshine to stick around into the weekend with a warming trend. Thanks to a clear sky and eventual calm wind, lows Wednesday night will likely dip below freezing over all of the area with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunshine will return Thursday as we will begin a warming trend. Highs Thursday will be below normal in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see near-normal temperatures return Friday with highs returning to the low to middle 60s. The weekend will begin with lots of sunshine Saturday. Look for highs to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows during this period will gradually return to the 40s.