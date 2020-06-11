8:30 pm Wednesday live update: the break from the humidity will continue so enjoy it while you can

An extended period of dry weather has begun in the ArkLaTex. Expect below normal temperatures for the next few nights. A gradual warming trend will begin across the area Thursday.

Wednesday was a sunny and windy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 60s and have climbed into the low to middle 80s. You may have noticed a big drop in the humidity. This drier air will hang around for several more days as the wind will stay out of the north to northeast. Thanks to this dry air overnight temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next few nights. We will see lows Wednesday night in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows Thursday night will be in the lower 60s. Normal for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Thursday will be near normal in the mid to upper 80s.