8:30 pm Wednesday live update: the break from the humidity will continue so enjoy it while you can

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Did you like today’s weather? If you did, you will stay happy for a few more days. 2. Dry weather could stick around for over a week. 3. A taste of summer-like temperatures is on the way next week. 4. There is a break in the hot and dry weather in tonight’s version of the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play