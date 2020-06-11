8:30 pm Wednesday live update: the break from the humidity will continue so enjoy it while you can

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. Did you like today’s weather? If you did, you will stay happy for a few more days. 2. Dry weather could stick around for over a week. 3. A taste of summer-like temperatures is on the way next week. 4. There is a break in the hot and dry weather in tonight’s version of the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

Wednesday

85° / 62°
Clear
Clear 0% 85° 62°

Thursday

89° / 63°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 89° 63°

Friday

91° / 67°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 91° 67°

Saturday

93° / 67°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 93° 67°

Sunday

95° / 70°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 95° 70°

Monday

96° / 71°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 96° 71°

Tuesday

97° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 97° 73°

75°

10 PM
Clear
0%
75°

73°

11 PM
Clear
0%
73°

71°

12 AM
Clear
0%
71°

68°

1 AM
Clear
0%
68°

66°

2 AM
Clear
0%
66°

65°

3 AM
Clear
0%
65°

64°

4 AM
Clear
0%
64°

64°

5 AM
Clear
0%
64°

63°

6 AM
Clear
0%
63°

64°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
64°

69°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

81°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

83°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

86°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

87°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

87°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

86°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

85°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

82°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

78°

9 PM
Clear
0%
78°

