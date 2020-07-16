8:30 pm Wednesday live update: The hot and humid conditions continue..a little rain possible by the middle of next week..we might crank the heat up a notch to end the month of July

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The heat goes on! Persistence rules as we will see very little change in our weather for the next several days. 2. A Heat Advisory is in effect once again for Thursday. 3. We might see a slightly better chance for some rain by the middle of next week. 4. Some of the hottest air of the summer so far on the way by the end of July. That’s the story in tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

8:30 pm Wednesday live update:

