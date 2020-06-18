8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Today’s rain has already ended..a little more on the horizon

Look for a mainly hot, humid, and dry weather pattern heading into Father's Day weekend. The chance for rain will begin Sunday and increase early next week, but don't expect to see much rain in your rain gauge.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy day with limited rainfall across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again climbed to slightly above normal levels as most of the region will likely hit the low 90s before it's all said and done. Look for even hotter temperatures for the rest of the week as we will continue to see mainly dry conditions. Look for daytime highs to climb into the middle 90s as soon as Friday. Overnight lows will likely remain in the lower 70s. It will also be rather humid during this period as heat index values will likely climb into the upper 90s. Look for the mainly dry conditions to continue through Saturday.