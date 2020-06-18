8:30 pm Wednesday live update: Today’s rain has already ended..a little more on the horizon

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. The isolated thunderstorms that developed earlier today have already ended. We’ll see another very slight chance for rain again tomorrow. 2. Temperatures get just a little hotter in the coming days. 3. Our next best chance for rain returns early next week, but don’t expect much. 4. Tonight’s 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook is not as hot and not quite as dry.
8:30 pm Wednesday live update:
