Rain to decrease tonight with a light wintry mix possible over the NW half of the area. Clouds hang around Thursday keeping temperatures chilly. Sunshine returns for Friday and part of Saturday bringing back above normal temperatures.

Wednesday was a cloudy, chilly and wet day around the ArkLaTex. We saw a wave of showers and thunderstorms move through the area. Look for that rain to move out giving way to a few areas of light rain into tonight. That light rain will come to an end from west to east late tonight. A little bit of a light wintry mix will be possible mainly over the northwest half of the area as things wrap up overnight. I don't expect much of any accumulation and we shouldn't see any travel concerns. Thursday will be a breezy and chilly day. Look for lots of clouds with highs in the low to mid-40s. The coldest night in the week ahead will be Thursday night. The clouds will finally move out allowing temperatures to tumble into the upper 20s to low 30s by early Friday morning.