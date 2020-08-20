8:40 pm Wednesday live update: Warmer and more humid weather on the horizon..we could have two tropical storms in the Gulf next week

Tonight’s live update rundown: 1. We still have a few more days of below normal temperatures and humidity. 2. More normal temperatures return to the area by the end of the weekend. 3. A slight chance for rain will return by the first of next week. 4. We are still watching two disturbances in the Atlantic that are headed to the Gulf. It’s not set in stone that they will impact our area. 5. Tonight’s ‘Grain of Salt’ Two Week Weather outlook is looking a bit wetter than it has recently.

