9 pm Thursday live update: Our streak of below normal temperatures will soon end with limited rain until late next week

Look very slim rain chances for Thursday night and Friday. Upper-level high pressure will build in and bring more normal temperatures for the weekend. Rain chances could increase by the end of next week.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Rain was much harder to find as most of the area remained dry and definitely got hotter. Look for that warming trend to continue heading into the weekend. We will see upper-level high pressure expand to cover the southern half of the country in the coming days. This will pretty much remove any hope of rain for several days. It will also bring the return of temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. Look for daytime highs Friday to warm into the low to middle 90s. Lows Friday morning will mainly be in the lower 70s. By the weekend, we will see highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.