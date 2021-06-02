Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

A break from the rain in most areas today, but thunderstorms return soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will take it easy on us for a few days, but this will be temporary as we will have scattered to widespread rainfall returning later this week and into the weekend.

Looks like most areas will stay dry today. The cold front that brought rain yesterday has moved south of the ArkLaTex, and this should keep rain closer to the coastline and away from us today. If you are an early riser, you will be rewarded with some outstanding weather early in the day. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s, with a slight drop in humidity as well. It will feel great before noon.

High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low and mid-80s this afternoon which is still a few degrees below average for early June. Wind will be light and out of the west and northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

While most areas will be dry today, we may see a few showers or storms get going in the warm air this afternoon. It looks like the best chance to see a rain shower or isolated thunderstorm today will be south of I-20, but I can’t rule out a stray shower in the northern ArkLaTex either.

We should enjoy great weather again overnight and into Thursday morning as lows drop into the 60s. While there won’t be much rain Thursday, the chance of seeing a shower or two will be slightly higher, but I think many of us will make it to Friday before we start to see the rain pick up.

Futurecast showing potential for widespread weekend rain

A slow-moving upper-level low will move out of the western United States, and park itself over Texas by Friday. This will send in scattered rain and thunderstorms from the coast Friday afternoon, with a similar round of storms Saturday. It looks like the rain will be heaviest Sunday into Monday. If you have outdoor plans this weekend keep them confined to the morning hours, as the coverage of rain will be highest during the afternoons and evenings Friday through Sunday. Rainfall amounts are still expected to be in the 1 to 3-inch range which will keep lakes and rivers running high, but we will likely avoid any widespread roadway flooding.

