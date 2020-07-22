A break in the rain for Thursday; more storms are expected for Friday and the weekend

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Scattered showers and storms continue to provide heat relief in the ArkLaTex. The thunderstorms will continue to produce heavier downpours, lots of lightning, and some gusty winds. After sunset, the showers and storms should begin to fall apart. Thursday will be a transitioning day between tropical waves.

Our next wave will move into range for Friday and the weekend. The National Hurricane Center is giving this tropical wave a 80% chance of development in the next five days. The high pressure system over the Deep South will turn the storm into Texas. It remains unclear how far south the disturbance will go. From Friday into the weekend, the best chance of rain will fall over Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. Rain chances are not as high for areas along and north of Interstate 30.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to strengthen in the Central Atlantic. By Thursday, it is expected to become our first hurricane of the 2020 season. As it moves into the Eastern Caribbean, the storm will weaken some. It remains unclear if this storm will move into the Gulf. We will keep a watchful eye on it.

Next seven days

