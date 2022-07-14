Active weather Thursday was not what we experienced Wednesday. And, the opportunity for beneficial rainfall will be missing for Friday and most of the weekend.

The effects of the pesky upper-level high-pressure system to our west will remain to the west of the ArkLaTex through at least the first of next week. Triple-digit temperatures should stay out of the picture, as well. However, it will be hot with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s over the weekend. By late Sunday night, we should see slight chances of rain increase as a trough of low pressure to our east exerts at least some of its influence in the Arklatex. Rain and storms may increase overnight into Monday before ending late in the day. After that, it appears that our pesky upper-level high will again expand eastward into our area with a vengeance.

Triple-digit highs will return by mid-week into next weekend. Morning lows will be in the 70s to possibly near 80°. Heat advisories will likely be needed. I do want to let you know that there are some differing thoughts on the extended outlook that will bear watching. But, for now, prepare for the summer heat to make its comeback!