A brief warm-up on the way for the next few days; rain possible again Sunday

Sunshine and a southwesterly wind combined for a warmer Wednesday. Temperatures cool down again to close the workweek. A weak disturbance could bring a little bit of rain Sunday. The relatively dry weather pattern will continue through next week.

Tuesday was a sunny and pleasant day around the area. Temperatures were below normal with Lowe’s this morning in the low to Middle 50s and daytime highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. Expect even warmer temperatures for Wednesday. Sunshine will combine with a south-westerly wind to produce a big warm-up. Expect morning lows to once again be in the low to middle 50s. we will see daytime highs warm to the low to mid-80s.

A weak disturbance will move through the area late Thursday and Thursday night. This system will have very little moisture to work with so rain is unlikely. Head of the system Thursday look for Lowe’s to be in the mid to upper 50s with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Behind this system, highs will retreat to the mid-70s lows will retreat to the low to middle 50s for Friday and the weekend.

Another disturbance will float across the middle of the country Sunday. Some models indicate the system will produce a few scattered showers especially for the northern half of the ArkLaTex.. This will provide us with another reinforcing shot of mild air. That means daytime highs to begin next week will once again stay in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will likely stay in the low to middle 50s.

The longer-range weather picture continues to look dry but should begin to warm up some. We will likely close next week with highs in the low to middle 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. I will have more details on what to expect as we head deeper into the month of October in tonight’s live weather update at 8:30 pm.

