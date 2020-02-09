A busy weather week ahead with strong storms, heavy rain, and flash flooding possible

Weather

Hopefully, you enjoyed the mild temperatures and sunshine on Saturday. Clouds are back in the area on Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are starting to develop. A slow-moving cold front will yield more thunderstorms tonight. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low.

SPC Outlook

Rain and storms will continue into Monday. The cold front will stall near and south of Interstate 20. Tonight’s and Monday’s rain will be heavy at times. Out west, we have an area of low pressure will sit near California. The upper low will send waves of low pressure to produce storms Monday-Wednesday. The main trough of low pressure will enter the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. The rain will come to an end on Thursday. Through Thursday, we see amounts range from 2-6″ of rain. The heavier totals will occur along and south of Interstate 20. The lighter amounts will fall near Interstate 30.

With 2020 starting off on a wet note, it will not take much to cause flash flooding concerns. We will watch the flooding threat carefully. In addition, the rivers will need to be watched too. The good news is Thursday and Friday will be dry. Rain returns for next weekend.

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night
The next seven days

Sunday

71° / 62°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 100% 71° 62°

Monday

66° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 66° 50°

Tuesday

52° / 47°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 100% 52° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 41°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 57° 41°

Thursday

54° / 32°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 54° 32°

Friday

54° / 37°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 37°

Saturday

57° / 52°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 40% 57° 52°

