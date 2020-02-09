A busy weather week ahead with strong storms, heavy rain, and flash flooding possible

Hopefully, you enjoyed the mild temperatures and sunshine on Saturday. Clouds are back in the area on Sunday. Showers and a few thunderstorms are starting to develop. A slow-moving cold front will yield more thunderstorms tonight. A few storms could become strong or severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat is low.

SPC Outlook

Rain and storms will continue into Monday. The cold front will stall near and south of Interstate 20. Tonight’s and Monday’s rain will be heavy at times. Out west, we have an area of low pressure will sit near California. The upper low will send waves of low pressure to produce storms Monday-Wednesday. The main trough of low pressure will enter the ArkLaTex on Wednesday. The rain will come to an end on Thursday. Through Thursday, we see amounts range from 2-6″ of rain. The heavier totals will occur along and south of Interstate 20. The lighter amounts will fall near Interstate 30.

With 2020 starting off on a wet note, it will not take much to cause flash flooding concerns. We will watch the flooding threat carefully. In addition, the rivers will need to be watched too. The good news is Thursday and Friday will be dry. Rain returns for next weekend.

Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.