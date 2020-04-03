A chance for rain will continue into next week with storms possible late next week

A cold front will continue to produce some scattered thunderstorms through much of Friday night. The focus for rain Saturday should be confined to the southern half of the area. Very warm temperatures still expected by the middle of next week. A strong storm system could possibly bring strong storms late next week.

Friday was a mostly cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex. A cold front has produced showers and thunderstorms around the area. This front will move south through the area Friday night and will bring the chance for thunderstorms with it. We will likely see the coverage of any rain decrease late Friday night. Severe weather doesn’t look to be too much of a concern. We will have to keep an eye on the southwestern edge of the area. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that there is a marginal severe weather risk over a small part of deep ETX.

Look for the clouds to stick around through the weekend. We’ll see another pretty good chance for some scattered t’showers Saturday mainly over the southern half of the area. Severe weather is not a worry at this time. That rain will likely end Saturday night as we stay mostly cloudy. Look for lots of clouds Sunday. Most of the area will stay dry, but we will still have a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Overnight lows this weekend will stay above normal in the mid to upper 50s. Daytime highs will be near or slightly below normal in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and the low to middle 70s Sunday.

We will probably see the chance for a few scattered t’storms increase once again Monday. We will then see upper-level high pressure in the Gulf of Mexico build northward for the middle of the work week. This will probably greatly reduce our chance for rain both Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also bring much warmer temperatures. Look for daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday to be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will warm to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The weather picture for the end of next week including the Easter weekend is a bit unclear. We will be watching a large upper-level low that will be cut-off over the SW US. This system is expected to move east through our area. The big question is when. It could move through as early as Thursday or as late as Saturday. Whenever this system moves through, it will have the potential to bring some strong storms to our area. Obviously, this far out the extend of any severe weather threat cannot be determined. Just be aware that it will be a possibility. Stay Tuned.

