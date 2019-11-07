A chilly Friday leads to a quick weekend warmup

The workweek will end with the return of some sunshine and much cooler temperatures. The sunshine will stick around through the weekend with a nice warmup. Another strong front will bring the coldest air of the season next week.

The first of two strong cold fronts moved through the ArkLaTex Thursday. Rain associated with the front will continue to end from north to south Thursday night. Colder air will rush into the area behind the front. Look for low temperatures Friday morning to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s. Friday will begin with some leftover clouds that will gradually give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures Friday will stay well below normal thanks to a breezy northerly wind of 10 to 15 mph. Look for highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The good news is that the sunshine will continue through the weekend. We will also see a quick warmup. Lows Saturday morning will dip close to freezing. Highs Saturday afternoon will return to the upper 50s to low 60s. The sunshine and warming trend continues Sunday. Look for lows Sunday morning in the low 40s. Daytime highs will soar into the upper 60s to low 70s.

A second strong cold front will invade the area Monday. This front will also bring rain but we won’t have to worry about any significant thunderstorm activity or severe weather. Temperatures Monday will likely begin in the 60s and fall into the 40s and 50s by sunset. The coldest air of the season so far will then settle into the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. The coldest night will likely be Tuesday night when lows dip into the low to middle 20s. Temperatures for the all of next week will stay below normal with lows returning to the 30s and highs mainly in the 40s and 50s. Minus the rain Monday, all of next week is looking dry at this point. The longer-range outlook is looking milder. Check back to this article for a live update this evening at 9 pm. It will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

–Todd Warren

