A chilly rain begins Thursday night and lasts into the weekend

Wednesday was another beautiful day around the area. We got off to a chilly start with lows in the low 40s. The combination of sunshine and a breezy south wind warmed temperatures into the middle 70s. It looks like we will squeeze out one more decent day for most of the area Thursday. Expect a few clouds associated with an approaching cold front to ease into the northwest quarter of the area late Wednesday night and Thursday. The rest of the region will once again experience plenty of sunshine. Temperatures Thursday will not start off as chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Daytime highs Thursday will range from the upper 60s NW under the clouds to the mid to upper 70s over the rest of the area.

The cold front mentioned earlier will move through the entire area by Friday morning. Cooler air will settle in behind the front. An upper-level disturbance will then begin to spread rain over our area Thursday night, Friday and most of Saturday. Futurecast indicates that we could see a decent amount of rain with an inch or two possible from now through Saturday night. While we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected as the rain will fall in the cooler air behind the front.

Some sunshine will try to return to parts of the ArkLaTex by late Sunday. That dry weather will continue until the middle of next week. Yet another disturbance will increase the clouds and rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. By then temperatures should be a bit warmer. Consequently, we should expect some thunderstorms and severe weather could be on the table once again. The good news is that this system is scheduled to leave our area by Halloween allowing sunshine to return by next Thursday. The catch is that it could be rather chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s. Stay Tuned.

Check back to this article for a live update Wednesday evening at around 9 pm. That update will include the latest 16-day 'Grain of Salt' long-range outlook.

