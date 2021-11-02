A chilly & rainy Wednesday leads up to the coldest air of the season

Much cooler temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex with rain becoming likely Wednesday. The coldest air of the season is looking likely to begin the weekend. Most of next week looks dry & warmer with storms possible late in the week.

Tuesday weather varied greatly across the ArkLaTex. Thanks to clouds and some scattered showers, it was much cooler over the northern half of the area where highs have been in the 50s and 60s. Further south where we have seen more sunshine, temperatures have climbed into the low to middle 70s. All of the area will experience cool temperatures Wednesday. Look for low temperatures Wednesday morning to range from the low to middle 40s north to the upper 40s to lower 50s south. Daytime highs Wednesday will be near 20 degrees below normal. We will likely top out in the upper 40s to low 50s north to the low to middle 50s south. Normal highs for this time of year are in the low to middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that clouds will spread over all of our area tonight. The main focus for the rain will continue to be over the northern half of the area. That rain will begin to spread south late Tuesday night and Wednesday and will gradually end from north to south late Wednesday and Wednesday night. Thursday will begin with a cloudy sky and a slight chance for a lingering shower over the southeast part of the area. We will likely begin to see the clouds decrease from north to south Thursday afternoon.

Models including Futurecast have backed off a bit on the amount of rain forecasted for our area. It now appears that most of the area will see rainfall totals of ½ inch or less. We will settle into another extended period of dry weather from most of Thursday, through this weekend, and most of next week.

Once the clouds move out, we could see some of the coldest air of the season Thursday and Friday nights. Look for lows to dip into the mid to upper 30s. I would not be surprised to hear about a few locations dipping to the freezing mark. We should see a warming trend begin Friday. Highs Friday will return to the 60s and should soar into the 70s by Sunday. We should warm into the mid to upper 70s by the middle of the week as our next storms system approaches. That disturbance will bring a chance for some thunderstorms next Thursday. It’s a bit early to predict the extent of any severe weather threat, but I can say that it cannot be ruled out just yet.

-Todd Warren