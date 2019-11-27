A cloudy and cool Thanksgiving and strong to severe storms Saturday

Look for clouds to return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. Thanksgiving Day looks cloudy and cool with a little rain over part of the area. Strong to severe storms still expected Saturday.

Wednesday turned out to be a decent day in the ArkLaTex. Much of the area experienced the return of some sunshine. That sunshine won’t last too long as clouds will quickly return and could begin to drop some light rain mainly over the northwest part of the area northwest of I-30 during the day Thursday. Temperatures will be rather cool for this time of year. After lows in the mid to upper 40s, look for daytime highs to be in the low to middle 50s. We will begin another quick warm-up Friday as the clouds will stick around. Once again some rain will be possible mainly over the northwest half of the area. Look for lows Friday morning in the middle 40s north to the low 50s south. Daytime highs Friday will return to the 60s with a few 70s possible over the southern edge of the area.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our next cold front will invade the area Saturday. It now appears as if thunderstorms associated with the front will enter the northern edge of the area very late Friday night. They will slowly work through our area during the day Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have a threat for severe storms. The main threat will be damaging straight-line wind, however, atmospheric conditions will support the possibility of a few tornadoes. As of right now, models indicate that rainfall totals could approach an inch over much of the area.

Cooler and drier air will move into the ArkLaTex behind the front Sunday. Expect a sunny and cooler conclusion to the weekend. After highs Saturday ahead of the front in the low 70s, Sunday temperatures will be below normal in the middle 50s to low 60s. Expect the dry weather conditions to continue through the middle of next week with a small warming trend. Our next chance for rain will likely return by Thursday or possibly Friday. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for the latest timing of Saturday’s storms and for the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. Mark your calendars for Monday evening at 8:30 pm. That’s when I will give a live presentation here on our website of my latest opinion on what could happen this winter.

–Todd Warren

