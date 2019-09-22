A cold front to arrive for Monday and tomorrow is the first day of Fall

Sunday was pretty similar to Saturday. Skies remain partly cloudy with temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Showers and thunderstorms are developing in East Texas and moving northward along the seabreeze. As normal, the storms will weaken after sunset. Monday is the first day of fall. Fall officially begins at 2:50 AM.

Monday, we will see a cold front move into range. Don’t get too excited because it will not bring any FALL like temperatures. The front will be the focal point for showers and storms. The threat for scattered showers and storms continues on Tuesday. By midweek, we will dry out. Rain chances will increase some by the end of the work week. Through midweek, rainfall amounts will be around an inch. However, some heavier totals will be expected along Interstate 30.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karen developed near South America. It will bring threats to Puerto Rico by midweek. We will watch it carefully.

