A cold front to bring thunderstorms tonight; cooler air to arrive afterward

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very warm afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 80s. The heat and moisture will generate showers and thunderstorms for tonight. A Marginal Risk is out for the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. If we see any severe weather concerns, the main issue will be damaging winds and hail. Most of the thunderstorms will occur overnight into the morning hours.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop down into the 50s and 60s. The thunderstorms will wrap up before noon on Monday. Monday will be a breezy afternoon in with winds from the northwest at 10-20 mph. High pressure will be in control of our forecast. If you like fall weather, you will really enjoy the next few days. Temperatures will warm up some by Thursday.

Highs for Monday
Rainfall totals

With the upper-level pattern flip, a ridge of high pressure will build to the west. A trough of low pressure will build over the eastern half of the United States. For Friday, a secondary reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive in the ArkLaTex. By next weekend, we will see highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

The next seven days

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

