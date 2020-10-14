A cold front to produce some rain showers for Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A much warmer afternoon on tap in the region. With decent humidity levels, temperatures are in the middle and upper 80s. Tonight, we will see changes to the forecast. Clouds will be on the increase from the west to the east. As a result, nighttime lows will range from the 50s to the east and lower 60s in East Texas.

The anticipated cold front will arrive on Thursday. The cold front will arrive for the northern ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours. Moisture levels out ahead of this cold front will not be great. Furthermore, it will be just enough moisture to produce some showers. The front will slide through Shreveport during the evening hours. By early Friday morning, the cold front will exit the ArkLaTex. Clouds will decrease on Friday. Highs for Friday will fall into the 60s.

The upcoming weekend is looking great. You can expect lots of sunshine around with highs in the 70s and 80s. Beginning next week, the forecast becomes very uncertain. Earlier this week, one major model was showing another strong cold front blasting in. As of today’s model run, we aren’t seeing a major cold front coming in for early next week. However, the forecast remains uncertain until we see some consistency in the model runs.

The next seven days

