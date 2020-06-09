A cold front will bring a few Tuesday night storms..a big break from high humidity begins Wednesday

A cold front will likely produce a line of thunderstorms over the southeast half of the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening and night. Cooler and drier air invades the area behind the front. A dry weather pattern settles in for the next week to ten days.

Latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Tuesday was a partly cloudy, windy, and hot day around the ArkLaTex ahead of a cold front that is approaching from the west. This front will move through the area Tuesday night and will trigger a line of showers and thunderstorms that will likely develop between Texarkana and Shreveport. This line will then intensify as it moves southeast through the southeastern half of the area tonight. The Storm Prediction Center now indicates that there is a marginal severe weather risk from storms within this line. If we have any severe weather issues, damaging wind will likely be the main cause. Look for any clouds to quickly clear out behind the front. We’ll see overnight lows Wednesday morning in the low to middle 60s.

You will notice the drop off in the humidity for the next several days. Tuesday dew points ahead of the cold front are in the 70s. Behind this front dew points should drop into the 50s. Anytime you have dew points in this part of the country during this part of the year in the 50s, get outside and enjoy it. The drier air will allow for some mild nights for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s for the next several nights. They will warm back to the 70s by the beginning of next week. We will see near-normal daytime highs for the next few days as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday low temperatures on the left and high temperatures on the right

Upper-level high pressure will build over the middle of the country as we go into early next week. This will prevent any rain from developing over our area. It will also intensify the heat. Long-range models indicate that we could see daytime highs return to the middle 90s early next week. It could be even hotter by the end of next week. As of right now, once the rain tonight moves out, it could be nearly two weeks before any rain returns. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren