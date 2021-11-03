A cold front will bring rain and winter temperatures today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The temperature roller coaster will hit its first big dip today, as it will be an unseasonably cold and also a rainy day. High temperatures will come in almost 20 degrees below average, so grab a jacket and umbrella if you’re going outside.

The rain will be moving south through the morning, so the early morning commute 5 – 7 a.m. will be most impacted by rainfall across the I-30 corridor. The commute between 7 – 9 a.m. will be a rainy one for I-20 locations.

The big story today will be the incoming temperature drop. We will start the day in the 40s and 50s, and the rain, clouds, and cool air with the front will make it difficult to warm up at all. Highs will wind up in the 40s and 50s with a chilly north breeze of 10 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain will likely come to an end across the northern ArkLaTex this afternoon, but scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the afternoon across much of Texas and Louisiana. The rain may linger into this evening before coming to an end overnight and into Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms may develop but no severe weather is expected.

A few pockets of mist or drizzle may linger overnight, and it will be a very cold night with lows in the 30s and low 40s. We will remain above freezing in all areas.

Wednesday night forecast lows

Some areas may see light rain early Thursday but we should see a gradual return of sunshine tomorrow but it will remain on the cool side with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Sunny skies will take over Friday, and a south breeze combined with that sunshine will start a comfortable warming trend this weekend. One thing to watch in the upcoming days is the potential for temperatures to dip to near freezing Friday and Saturday morning north of I-30.

Despite the cold mornings continuing into the weekend the afternoons will get much warmer, in the upper 60s Saturday, mid-70s Sunday, and pushing 80 degrees early next week.

Dry weather is expected through the weekend and into the middle of next week. Another cold front will move into the region next Thursday. It’s too early to make a call, but this front may have to be watched for potential severe weather.