A cold front will bring rain for the middle of the weekend; near perfect weather returns next week

A cold front will bring a chance for some rain Saturday and Saturday night. Cooler air returns to close the weekend. Next week still looks dry and pleasant. More rain possible by the end of next weekend.

Friday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures once again were above normal for most of the area with highs warming into the 70s over most of the region. The above-normal temperatures will stick around to begin the weekend. Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, windy, and warm day. We will see a slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures Saturday morning will begin in the mid to upper 50s. We will likely see daytime highs soar to the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area.

A cold front will quickly move through the area Saturday night. Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop near the front and move through the ArkLaTex. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal risk that a storm or two could reach severe limits over the northern part of the area. If we do see any severe weather issues, they will be very isolated. The rain will likely be south of our area by the time we wake up Sunday morning. Any leftover clouds Sunday should quickly give way to some sunshine. Temperatures Sunday will be cooler behind the front. Daytime highs will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.

Look for the sunny and pleasant weather pattern to stick around through all of next week as upper-level high pressure moves across the southern half of the country. The week will begin with highs in the 60s and low 70s. By the end of the week, highs will likely warm back to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will begin the week in the upper 30s to middle 40s. They should return to the low to middle 50s by next weekend.

Our longer-range weather picture is looking soggier for much of Thanksgiving week. The chance for rain will return by the end of next weekend. It appears that we could see several disturbances bring rain to our area during the week. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren