SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will push a line of thunderstorms through the ArkLaTex this morning through the early afternoon. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, and this front will bring cooler temperatures for a few days.

Current radar 1-hour loop

Thunderstorms to be widespread this morning and decrease this afternoon: Thunderstorms will be ongoing from sunrise through 10 a.m. across much of East Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. These storms will push east into the remainder of Arkansas and Louisiana during the late morning and early afternoon. We should see the first round of storms move out during the mid-afternoon, but there may be some scattered re-development between 3 p.m. and tonight as noted on Futurecast.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

The overall threat of severe weather is low, but a few storms could bring large hail or damaging wind gusts. The Storm Prediction Center indicates a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for severe weather today. This means 1 or 2 storms could be capable of these severe weather hazards, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The forecast models have juiced up the rainfall totals with the storms. The front will be moving slow enough that we could see a few hours of rain at your location. Some areas may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts. The threat of flash flooding is low, but we can’t rule out some high water on the roads this morning where the heaviest rain occurs.

Potential rainfall through Friday night

Temperatures to cool behind the front today: The rain and storms and cooler air behind the front will break the heat we’ve been dealing with this week. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s today. It will be windy as the thunderstorms arrive at your location, but the wind will be light behind the front, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be in the 60s tonight under mostly cloudy skies.

A slight chance of rain continues Friday through the weekend: A series of upper-level disturbances will pass through the region Friday and this weekend. The energy these disturbances bring will help to trigger a few scattered storms again Friday, with another round of rain and storms late Saturday into early Sunday morning.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, most areas will be dry during the day Saturday, as well as Sunday afternoon. Saturday evening and Sunday morning plans may be impacted by rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Friday, before returning to near 90 Saturday and Sunday.

Heat returns next week: It won’t take long for the heat to return after the rain dries up. Highs will be in the mid-90s Monday through Wednesday under partly cloudy skies. There does appear to be another chance for rain and storms with a front by next Thursday to break the heat again.