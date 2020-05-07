A cold front will bring thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday morning with severe possible..chilly air moves in behind the front

A cold front will bring thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex tonight into Friday morning. A few severe storms are possible especially over the NE half of the area. Cooler temperatures will settle in for Mother’s Day weekend with lots of sunshine. Most of next week still looks dry and warmer.

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

SPC outlooks for Thursday night and Friday

Thursday was another nice day of weather around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. Things will change Thursday night and Friday morning as a cold front will bring a round of strong thunderstorms to our area. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that there is a marginal to slight risk that a few storms could reach severe limits. The biggest threat with any storm will probably be damaging wind. Futurecast indicates that a little hail will be possible mainly over the northern half of our area. The heaviest rain will likely fall over the northeast half of the area where an inch or two will be possible. Amounts over the southwest half of the area will likely be less than an inch.

We will see the storms move into the northern half of the area after midnight tonight. It will progress to E TX and NW LA including Marshall and Shreveport by the morning commute. We’ll see it move out of our area by early afternoon. We will likely see some sunshine return to much of the area Friday afternoon. You can also expect to see an increase in the wind behind the front out of the north at 15 to 20 mph.

That north wind will bring in some rather chilly air for this time of year just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend. We’ll see overnight lows Saturday morning that will range from the mid-40s to low 50. Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and the low to middle 70s Sunday.

Warmer temperatures will return to the area next week as our rather dry weather pattern will continue. Look for highs to return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 60s. Our next chance for rain will return as soon as Friday. We could see the return of a rather stormy weather pattern for next weekend that may last into the early part of the following week. Stay Tuned!