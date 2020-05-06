A cold front will bring thunderstorms with heavy rain to the ArkLaTex Thursday night and Friday..perfect weather follows this weekend

We’ll see one more day of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for most of the ArkLaTex. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain to all of the area Thursday night and Friday. Sunshine and below normal temperatures settle in Mother’s Day weekend.

Your latest Weather Authority Forecast:

Wednesday was a mostly sunny and pleasantly warm day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area will see a similar day Thursday. We will probably see plenty of sunshine for the southern three quarters of the area. The northern quarter will see more clouds mix in with the sunshine. There will also be a very slight chance for a shower over the northern edge of the area. Temperatures should be very similar to what we experience Wednesday. Look for lows Thursday morning to begin in the low to middle 50s. Daytime highs will likely return mid to upper 70s north and the upper 70s to low 80s south.

Another cold front will move through the area Thursday night and Friday. It will bring showers and thunderstorms to all of the area. Severe weather is not too much of a concern at this point given the current timing of the front. The Storm Prediction Center does indicate that there will be a marginal severe weather risk over the south quarter of our area Friday afternoon and night where the front arrives later. Keep in mind that if for some reason the front arrives later than expected, a severe weather threat for our area could come into play further north. Wind will likely be our biggest severe weather concern. As of right now, the main concern with the front is the chance of getting too much rain. That likely won’t be too much of an issue for most of the area. However, models including Futurecast do show that we could see more than two inches of rain over the northern edge of the area. This could be enough to create some isolated flash flooding in flood-prone areas.

Once the front moves through, we will see a near perfect Mother’s Day weekend. Sunshine will return to the area Saturday and will stick around for Mother’s Day. Look for highs to be in the low to middle 70s Saturday and the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. Lows this weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday and the mid to upper 40s Sunday.

We will then settle into a mainly dry and warmer weather pattern for most of next week. Highs will eventually return to the middle 80s. Lows will eventually return to the middle 60s. We could see a slight chance for the random thunderstorm return to the weather picture by the end of the week. Our next best chance for rain could hold off until Friday and possibly next weekend. Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren