A cold rain expected for Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has shaped up to a very nice afternoon. The second half of the weekend will feature some changes. Our next storm system is over the Rockies The upper low will produce an area of low pressure to the south of the ArkLaTex. As a result, rain chances will be on the increase. Since the ArkLaTex is on the northern side of the low, the entire region will see cold rain. The wintry weather should remain to the north of the ArkLaTex into Northern Arkansas.

The rain will clear out Sunday night. Monday is looking nice and cool. The next storm system will move in on Tuesday. With low moisture content available, I am not expecting a lot of rain around. The first half of next week will showcase below normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs for Sunday

Rainfall amounts for Sunday

By the end of the workweek, an upper ridge will slide over the region. Temperatures will respond into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Despite the small chance of rain Tuesday, the upcoming work week is looking good. Rain and storms will return for the weekend.

The next seven days