Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected after 12+ hours of debate over rules

A cold rain will continue into Thursday..sunshine and mild temperatures return Friday

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for the rain to continue off and on through most of Thursday morning. Sunshine returns Friday with much warmer temperatures. More rain now looks possible late in the weekend.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Wednesday was a cloudy and soggy day. The day began with a mix of mainly rain, sleet, and some snow. The snow was heaviest over the north and northwest edge of the area where a few spots picked up 1/2 to 1″. The atmosphere above the ArkLaTex has warmed up and that means that any precipitation that will fall from here on out will be rain. That rain will continue through the night tonight. It should become more scattered late tonight through Thursday morning. The rain will end from west to east late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures Thursday will be chilly but warmer than today. Look for temps by morning to rise into the low to mid-40s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low to mid-50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex for Friday and Saturday. We will experience much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Models are now indicating that a disturbance moving to the south of the area Sunday will be close enough that we could close the weekend with another shot at some rain. We will close the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

A second disturbance will bring more rain that will begin late Tuesday. It is possible that this rain threat could linger through Wednesday night. A rumble of thunder will be possible but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Most of next week is looking rather mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Check back here for my normal live evening update that will contain the latest on our current rain and the latest 16 day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

40° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 40° 40°

Thursday

53° / 39°
Periods of rain early
Periods of rain early 90% 53° 39°

Friday

57° / 34°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 57° 34°

Saturday

61° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 61° 47°

Sunday

58° / 44°
Showers
Showers 50% 58° 44°

Monday

60° / 45°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 60° 45°

Tuesday

65° / 48°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

39°

4 PM
Rain
80%
39°

39°

5 PM
Rain
90%
39°

40°

6 PM
Rain
70%
40°

41°

7 PM
Rain
90%
41°

42°

8 PM
Rain
100%
42°

43°

9 PM
Rain
100%
43°

44°

10 PM
Rain
100%
44°

45°

11 PM
Rain
100%
45°

45°

12 AM
Rain
90%
45°

45°

1 AM
Rain
90%
45°

46°

2 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

3 AM
Rain
90%
46°

46°

4 AM
Rain
90%
46°

47°

5 AM
Rain
90%
47°

47°

6 AM
Rain
80%
47°

47°

7 AM
Rain
90%
47°

48°

8 AM
Light Rain
80%
48°

48°

9 AM
Showers
50%
48°

49°

10 AM
Showers
50%
49°

50°

11 AM
Showers
50%
50°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
50°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
51°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

53°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
53°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories