A cold rain will continue into Thursday..sunshine and mild temperatures return Friday

Look for the rain to continue off and on through most of Thursday morning. Sunshine returns Friday with much warmer temperatures. More rain now looks possible late in the weekend.

Wednesday was a cloudy and soggy day. The day began with a mix of mainly rain, sleet, and some snow. The snow was heaviest over the north and northwest edge of the area where a few spots picked up 1/2 to 1″. The atmosphere above the ArkLaTex has warmed up and that means that any precipitation that will fall from here on out will be rain. That rain will continue through the night tonight. It should become more scattered late tonight through Thursday morning. The rain will end from west to east late Thursday morning or early Thursday afternoon. Temperatures Thursday will be chilly but warmer than today. Look for temps by morning to rise into the low to mid-40s. Daytime highs will likely be in the low to mid-50s.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex for Friday and Saturday. We will experience much warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. Daytime highs will likely return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Models are now indicating that a disturbance moving to the south of the area Sunday will be close enough that we could close the weekend with another shot at some rain. We will close the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A second disturbance will bring more rain that will begin late Tuesday. It is possible that this rain threat could linger through Wednesday night. A rumble of thunder will be possible but severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Most of next week is looking rather mild with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

–Todd Warren