A cold start will lead to a mild Friday afternoon; rain increasing for Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday morning is starting off on a chilly note. Temperatures are around freezing for the region. However, we are seeing some high-level clouds on the increase. Once the sun comes up, we will see daytime highs warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Changes are on the way for Saturday.

Currently, our next disturbance is producing heavy rain and blizzard conditions in California and Nevada. We aren’t expecting any wintry precipitation in our area. The system will begin to weaken before it heads to the east. Rain showers will be on the increase for Saturday morning. By Saturday night, many of us will see amounts generally less than a quarter of an inch.

Rainfall amounts for Saturday

Sunday is look nice and breezy. Actually, we will see a nice stretch of great weather Sunday-Wednesday. An upper ridge will help push temperatures in the 60s for next week. The next best chance for rain will come next Thursday. For the next seven days, we will see highs in the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days

