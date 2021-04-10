Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

A cool night expected with more sunshine on Sunday

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An active Friday night led to lots of sunshine for Saturday. Hopefully, you were able to take advantage of the day. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s. With clear skies, nighttime temperatures will drop down into the 40s. It will be a nice cool start for Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be a great one too with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

Lows for Sunday morning
The sunny skies will not be sticking around for long as clouds will be on the increase for Monday evening. A slow-moving cold front will enter the region Monday night. The front is expected to stall near the ArkLaTex. As a result, we will see weak upper disturbances interacting with the stalled front to produce showers and storms. For the upcoming work week, I am not expecting everyone to see rain every day!

The best chance of rain and storms could move in for Friday. If you are planning to head out to the football game next Saturday, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have some rain gear with you! Behind the front, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

The next seven days

