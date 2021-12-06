A cool Tuesday leads to more record warmth & storms later in the week

The cool temperatures will stick around Tuesday with sunshine north and clouds south. A quick warming trend will follow with record-high temperatures looking promising by Friday. Another cold front could bring strong storms Friday into Saturday.

A strong cold front moved through the ArkLaTex late Sunday night and Monday morning. Much cooler air has invaded the area with temperatures settling into the 50s over most of the area. Expect near-normal temperatures Monday night. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the low to middle 30s north to the upper 30s to lower 40s south. Daytime highs Tuesday will mainly be in the mid to upper 50s.

Futurecast shows the impact that a weak disturbance moving to our south Tuesday. We will see a mostly cloudy sky Monday night over the southern half of the area while the northern half of the area will likely stay clear. Expect plenty of sunshine again Tuesday over the northern half of the area. The clouds will likely persist over the south with a very slight chance for some light rain. The clouds will decrease Tuesday night and sunshine will return Wednesday. The will bring a warming trend that will likely continue until our next cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. We could see temperatures warm to near records Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. A record high is looking likely again Friday with highs climbing into the lower 80s.

Another strong disturbance will move across the middle of the country Friday and Friday night. This will push our next cold front through that will bring a good chance for more thunderstorms. We will likely see at least a marginal severe weather risk associated with the storms that this front produces. We will know more about the extent of any severe weather threat and its impacts as the weekend draws closer. The rain threat will begin to increase Friday, reach its peak Friday night, and then gradually end Saturday. Temperatures will briefly dip to more normal levels by the end of the weekend with highs near 60 and lows in the mid to upper 30s. We will then see upper-level high pressure build back over the southern half of the country. This will result in warm and dry weather next week.

-Todd Warren