A cool weather pattern this week with rain showers sticking around, Zeta to impact Louisiana coast midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will stall just north of the ArkLaTex for the next few days. This will set up a cold pattern with scattered rain showers along and north of I-30, and cool and cloudy conditions elsewhere. Wednesday will be the rainy day of the week for all areas as the cold front moves through the region and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta passes just east of us.

We have a few isolated showers ongoing across the northern ArkLaTex. The chance for rain will be highest today across northeast Texas, McCurtain county, and Arkansas locations north of I-30.

1-hour radar loop

Future clouds and radar has a good handle on where the front will stall out north of I-30. This means on and off scattered rain will be possible this afternoon into tonight mainly across the northern ArkLaTex. It looks like clouds will be stubborn again today for other areas, which will likely stay dry, but on the cool side due to the expected overcast to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be tricky to forecast in the upcoming days. We will start out the morning in the 50s, and it’s looking likely that we will stay in the 50s throughout the day north of I-30. Texarkana may manage to reach the low 60s, with clouds likely holding us in the 60s again in Shreveport as well. A little sun could pop through the clouds south of I-20 and push highs into the low and mid-70s. Take a jacket today and keep an umbrella nearby through Wednesday.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The other big factor in the weather pattern this week will be Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta which will be moving into the Gulf Of Mexico soon. Zeta is expected to be a category 1 hurricane at landfall late Wednesday in southeast Louisiana. The forecast calls for Zeta to remain east of the ArkLaTex, but it will be close enough to see rain across the far eastern ArkLaTex Wednesday. I do not expect any wind-related issues.

As Zeta and the cold front move east Thursday we will rapidly dry out with cool air remaining in place Thursday and Friday. A dry Halloween weekend is in the forecast with high temperatures in the 60s. Trick or treaters will likely have cool temperatures in the 50s Saturday evening.

