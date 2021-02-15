A dangerously cold Monday night; another winter storm brings snow and ice Tuesday night & Wednesday

Bitterly cold air will hang around the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday with some of the coldest air in decades. Our second winter storm brings a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Travel conditions won’t improve until this weekend.

Monday was a partly to mostly cloudy day with the snow from our first winter storm ending during the morning at most locations. Snowfall totals exceeded six inches over the western part of the ArkLaTex. They were lightest over the southeastern third of the area where two to four have been observed. The rest of the area received amounts in the range of four to six inches that includes both Texarkana and Shreveport.

Now that the snow has passed, our attention will turn to the extreme cold. Temperatures Monday night will likely plummet into the single digits and could approach zero or below over the northern half of the area. It will stay rather breezy Monday night. Wind chill indices will likely dip to the range of -10 to -15 degrees. Given the hazardous road conditions and the cold that is expected, don’t travel if you don’t have to. If you become stranded, your life could be in danger due to hypothermia. We will likely stay dry Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Despite a little sunshine, temperatures will stay below freezing with highs in the 20s. Don’t forget to protect your home from the cold by wrapping exposed pipes and dripping faucets.

Winter storm #2 will begin to impact the ArkLaTex Tuesday evening with some snow possible over the northern edge of the area. Freezing rain will begin to fall over the southern half of the area mainly near and south of Interstate 20. This mixed bag of precipitation will continue through most of Wednesday and could begin to taper off from west to east Wednesday afternoon. It is possible that we could see a round of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but most models keep us dry.

Snowfall accumulations will be a bit tricky to predict. Where we do get all snow, mainly over the northern edge of the area could see another four to six inches. Where there is some sleet is mixed in along I-30 in NE TX and south of I-30 in SW AR, two to four inches can be expected.

Further south in E TX and NW LA, freezing rain will likely be our main type of precipitation, unfortunately. Futurecast indicates that we could see additional ice accumulations of one half to one inch. This will make travel nearly impossible with ice on top of the several inches of snow. It will also likely produce widespread power outages that could last days or weeks.

We will finally start to see some improvement in our weather pattern by the weekend. Unfortunately, with the snow on the ground, it will take a while to return to normal. Lows Friday morning will dip into the teens. We will likely only see a few hours Friday where temperatures are above freezing. It may be Saturday before high temperatures return to the 40s. That is when travel conditions will likely begin to improve more rapidly. The warming trend will continue into next week with highs back into the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.