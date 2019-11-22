A dry and cooler weekend leads to more rain for much of Thanksgiving week

Our streak of dry weekends will continue with cooler temperatures to start the weekend. A warm and off and on wet weather pattern sets up by Thanksgiving Day.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday was a cloudy and rainy day for the ArkLaTex thanks to a cold front that made its way through the area. Expect drier conditions for the weekend. Saturday will begin with quite a few clouds around the area. Those clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. It will be cooler as temperatures will begin in the low to mid-40s. Daytime highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50. Warmer air begins to return to the ArkLaTex Sunday. We will close the weekend with lots of sunshine. Lows Sunday morning will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Expect daytime highs to soar into the low to mid-60s. The sunshine and warming trend will continue into Monday. Loo for lows Monday morning in the low to mid-40s. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s.

The warming trend will end Tuesday as another surge of cooler air approaches from the northwest. Highs Tuesday will reach the mid-70s with a chance for a few showers. Cooler air will return for a few days on Wednesday and Thanksgiving day. The clouds and chance for rain will stick around as we’ll see highs in the low to mid-60s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Warmer air will then quickly return for next Friday and next weekend. As it moves in, expect lots of clouds and a continued chance for showers. Highs Friday will return to the upper 60s to low 70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Above normal temperatures will stick around until the end of the Thanksgiving weekend. Rain chances will increase with thunder possible associated with a cold front that moves through next Sunday. More chilly air will then return for a while.

Check back to this article this evening for my latest live weather update at 8:30 pm that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren

Friday

62° / 45°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 62° 45°

Saturday

57° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 57° 39°

Sunday

65° / 45°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 65° 45°

Monday

74° / 62°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 74° 62°

Tuesday

77° / 58°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 77° 58°

Wednesday

63° / 53°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 63° 53°

Thursday

65° / 57°
Showers
Showers 50% 65° 57°

Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

