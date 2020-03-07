A dry day ahead for Sunday; next week is looking stormy

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds continue to increase over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler than expected. Radar is showing some rain. However, it is simply too dry for the rain to reach the surface. The dryness will change next week.

Sunday will be a warmer afternoon. Temperatures should warm back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our next best chance of rain will return on Monday. Severe weather is not expected. Rain amounts will average between a quarter and half an inch.

Rainfall totals through Monday

Next week, the ArkLaTex will experience the warmest temperatures of the year. Highs will warm into the middle and upper 70s. The warmest days of the week will occur Tuesday and Wednesday. I will not be surprised to see highs in the 80s. Along with the spring-like warmth, next week will feature a good chance of showers and storms. The best chance for rain will occur at the end of the week. However, there are still some uncertainties on the timing, strength, and location. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out.

The next seven days

