A dry September will likely end with a rather wet week

The threat of rain will likely increase starting Tuesday bringing cooler daytime temperatures. Rain will remain possible through the weekend. Drier air begins to return early next week with below-normal temperatures.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Monday with some clouds mixing in during the afternoon. Temperatures began the day in the 50s and lower 60s over most of the area. We have once again warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s Monday afternoon. Thanks to more humidity and more clouds, temperatures Tuesday morning will not be as cool as we have seen recently. Look for lows Tuesday morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs will likely rebound into the upper 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see clouds increase over the area Monday night and start to see a few scattered showers or thundershowers Tuesday under a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds and threat of rain will continue Tuesday night. Rain will become much more widespread during the day Wednesday. While we will likely hear some thunder around the area, severe weather is looking likely at this time.

September has been a very dry month around the ArkLaTex with much of the area receiving less than a quarter of normal rainfall. So far Shreveport has received a little more than ½”. It is possible that we could receive more than double that amount during the next week. Models are in good agreement that rainfall totals of 1 to 1.5” will be possible over most of the area. Rainfall chances are looking highest Wednesday and Thursday and should gradually decrease heading towards the weekend.

Overnight temperatures in the week ahead will likely stay above normal thanks to the clouds and rain. Look for lows to settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Daytime highs will likely be a little below normal for the same reason. Expect highs to mainly be in the low to middle 80s. It appears that a cold front will move through the area late next weekend. This front will usher in some drier air to begin next week. Expect overnight lows to return to the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs will likely stay in the low to middle 80s.

–Todd Warren