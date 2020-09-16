Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

A few more days of heat, before a cold front brings a pleasant pattern with cooler mornings Friday through early next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The ArkLaTex is sandwiched between Hurricane Sally to our east and an approaching cold front to our west. This will leave us with another quiet and hot day with only a very slight chance of rain to cool things off after the noon hour.

Hurricane Sally officially made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama at 4:45 a.m. It is bringing high wind, storm surge, and what could be historic rainfall in the upcoming days to Alabama and the Florida panhandle. See the latest on Sally below.

Sally will not bring any crazy weather to the ArkLaTex, but the sinking air around this hurricane will again bring stagnant weather and hot afternoon temperatures. After a comfortable morning in the low 70s, we’ll warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Wind will be light, but sometimes you will feel a breeze out of the northeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Humidity is high, but heat index values will wind up below 100 degrees in most areas.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

I don’t expect we’ll see much rain today. We had a few stray showers develop late yesterday, and we may see a few pockets of rain develop in the afternoon heat today, but the rain will miss most of us again. As the cold front begins a slow walk through the ArkLaTex tomorrow we may see a few scattered showers and storms develop, especially in east Texas. No severe weather is expected. While this front won’t bring much rain it will bring a pleasant pattern Friday, this weekend, and for at least a few days next week.

Friday we will being to feel drier air take over as the humidity is pushed out of the region. High temperatures will settle into the low to mid 80s with low humidity Friday through Monday. If you want a taste of Fall temperatures, get up early, each morning we will be in the upper 50s or low 60s, before warming into the 80s each afternoon.

This pleasant weather will likely be with us Monday and Tuesday of next week as well. As of now it looks like much of next week will remain dry.

7-day forecast

