A few more showers and storms for some areas Friday, hot and humid this weekend, more rain possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a hot and humid end to the week, but there will be a few thunderstorms out there that may help out with the heat in some areas ahead of what will likely be a dry weekend.

There is a disturbance to the north of the ArkLaTex that has triggered several clusters of storms overnight. One of those clusters brought early morning rain across the northern ArkLaTex, and we do expect some of these showers and isolated storms to hold together as they push south through the I-20 corridor through sunrise.

1-hour radar loop

As we warm up today, lingering outflow from the morning storms and the hot and humid air will likely bring another round of isolated to scattered afternoon storms. Futurecast is showing another possible push of rain late this morning into the afternoon that moves north to south across the region.

Temperatures should be a bit tricky to forecast depending on where any afternoon rain develops. but be prepared for another day in the low 90s, with areas that get missed by rain returning to the mid-90s. Humidity is increasing so heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures will be over 100 degrees.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

This weekend is looking hot! If you have outdoor plans, a lawn to mow, something to fix in the yard, get it done early. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s each day, with heat index values near or above 105 degrees during the afternoons. A ridge of high pressure moving in will likely shut off the chance for rain, but there may be a spotty shower or two for a few lucky areas.

Thankfully, this ridge won’t set up for too long. It will move west and weaken somewhat next week which should bring back the daily chance for sea-breeze showers and storms beginning Monday. It looks like the best push of rain will be on the way Wednesday/Thursday. The increase in rain and clodus will likely drop highs a few degrees for where they will be over the weekend.

