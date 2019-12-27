A few rain showers possible Friday.. cold front to bring possible strong thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our Friday will begin with mostly cloudy and mild conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at sunrise with patchy fog developing across much of the region through 9 a.m.

We are tapped into Gulf air today, and that may result in a few scattered showers throughout the day, especially late this morning through the evening.

Current 1-hour radar loop

We will continue to see pleasant afternoon temperatures as highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s where they have been throughout the week. Wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 m

Friday afternoon highs

The Storm Prediction Center continues to have the ArkLaTex in their ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather Saturday afternoon through sunrise Sunday. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail, with a lower but still possible threat of a few isolated tornadoes. The presence of clouds in the morning may help to limit the afternoon warm-up, which for now is keeping the threat for severe weather on the low end of the scale.

Severe weather risk late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning



Rain will taper off quickly Sunday morning, but a few lingering showers will be possible in mainly east Texas and Louisiana. Skies will slowly clear through the day as cool and dry air arrives behind the front. Highs for many areas Sunday will be in the 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook



As for rainfall totals, we will likely see some pockets of 1 to 2 inches of rain, but given ongoing drought conditions, the ground should be able to absorb the rain without any flood issues arising.



We will get a break from rain Monday and Tuesday but keep an eye on the forecast in the upcoming days. Rain may return late on New Year’s Day, especially across the I-20 corridor and Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. Next Thursday is setting up to be a rainy day.

Cooler temperatures will be with us for much of New Year’s week with highs in the 50s, and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

