A few rain showers tonight; warmer temperatures next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon, we are looking at a pleasant afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to increase tonight. As a result, you can expect lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Currently, we have a storm disturbance over Texas. It will produce some rain showers late tonight into Sunday morning. I am not expecting a lot of rain. The best chance of rain will fall south of Interstate 20.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The rain will clear out for Sunday afternoon. Clouds will be on the decrease resulting in a very nice afternoon similar to Saturday. The overall weather pattern looks quiet next week. In the jet stream, an upper ridge will settle over the region allowing for temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s. It will feel great.

However, we will end the work week with some rain around. The next disturbance will slowly move into the Southern Plains. Models are showing some uncertainties on the timing of the system. As of now, many of the models are suggesting rain coverage increasing for Friday. We should begin to clear out for the weekend.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss