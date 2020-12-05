A few rain showers tonight; warmer temperatures next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon, we are looking at a pleasant afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds. Clouds will continue to increase tonight. As a result, you can expect lows dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Currently, we have a storm disturbance over Texas. It will produce some rain showers late tonight into Sunday morning. I am not expecting a lot of rain. The best chance of rain will fall south of Interstate 20.

The rain will clear out for Sunday afternoon. Clouds will be on the decrease resulting in a very nice afternoon similar to Saturday. The overall weather pattern looks quiet next week. In the jet stream, an upper ridge will settle over the region allowing for temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 60s. It will feel great.

However, we will end the work week with some rain around. The next disturbance will slowly move into the Southern Plains. Models are showing some uncertainties on the timing of the system. As of now, many of the models are suggesting rain coverage increasing for Friday. We should begin to clear out for the weekend.

The next seven days