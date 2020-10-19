A few scattered showers possible Monday, a warm pattern expected for much of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will settle into the I-30 corridor today bringing slightly cooler weather for the northern ArkLaTex. This front could also bring a rain shower or isolated thunderstorm just about anywhere today.

We’re not seeing much rain this morning, but watching a few showers and isolated thunderstorms just north of the ArkLaTex which will eventually move in north of I-30 at some point this morning. It looks like the front will stall around the I-30 corridor, so we could see some rain develop midday in Texarkana, with a few isolated thunderstorms developing in the warm air ahead of the front as far south as the I-20 corridor. If Shreveport/Bossier sees any rain it likely wouldn’t be until after the noon hour. No severe weather is expected but any thunderstorms will be capable of frequent lightning.

Temperatures ahead of the front this morning will be quite warm, in the 70s throughout the morning. A steady south breeze of 10 miles per hour will keep our humidity high as well. The front will stall along the I-30 corridor so high will be in the 70s across the northern ArkLaTex, and wind up in the 80s across much of east Texas and Louisiana with a little sun squeezing through the clouds as well.

Monday forecast highs

This cold front will get pushed back north overnight and Tuesday as a warm front. This will bring a pattern that feels more like summer through the middle of the week, with highs Tuesday through Thursday in the 80s in all areas under partly cloudy skies.



Fall is looking to return with a cold front Friday/Saturday. This front could bring a little late week rain, and cool our highs into the 70s in some areas Friday, the rest of us will feel the cooler air this weekend.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play