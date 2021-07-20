A few scattered showers today, heat and humidity increase late in the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue today, but the rain won’t be widespread or heavy, which means our temperatures will start to warm up after enjoying highs in the low to mid-80s yesterday.

With the rain ending overnight, it looks like the main issue for the morning commute will be areas of patchy to dense fog. Dry air moving in behind yesterday’s front has cleared out skies across the northern ArkLaTex, and areas of patchy to dense fog will be possible through 8 a.m. across the I-20 and I-30 corridor. Early morning temperatures will be in the low 70s. Eventually, we should see some sun today and we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, warmer than yesterday but cooler than the typical high in the mid-90s for the date.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

As for the chance for rain, our cold front has stalled out and is now stationary just south of the ArkLaTex. The chance of a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms will be highest across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. However, we may see a few showers develop as far north as the I-30 corridor. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter-inch where storms develop.

We are expecting similar weather tomorrow, but a few of us may have high temperatures returning to the 90s before a few scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure will begin to take over the weather pattern late this week and into the weekend. This will bring a return to the typical hot, humid, and dry July weather. Weekend highs will be in the mid-90s with little chance for any rain to cool us off. In fact, we may make a run at the upper 90s late this weekend into early next week which could bring a return of heat advisories at some point in the upcoming week.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day temperature outlook