Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

A few scattered showers today, heat and humidity increase late in the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance for rain and thunderstorms will continue today, but the rain won’t be widespread or heavy, which means our temperatures will start to warm up after enjoying highs in the low to mid-80s yesterday.

With the rain ending overnight, it looks like the main issue for the morning commute will be areas of patchy to dense fog. Dry air moving in behind yesterday’s front has cleared out skies across the northern ArkLaTex, and areas of patchy to dense fog will be possible through 8 a.m. across the I-20 and I-30 corridor. Early morning temperatures will be in the low 70s. Eventually, we should see some sun today and we will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, warmer than yesterday but cooler than the typical high in the mid-90s for the date.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

As for the chance for rain, our cold front has stalled out and is now stationary just south of the ArkLaTex. The chance of a few afternoon and evening showers or thunderstorms will be highest across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. However, we may see a few showers develop as far north as the I-30 corridor. Rainfall accumulations will be less than a quarter-inch where storms develop.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

We are expecting similar weather tomorrow, but a few of us may have high temperatures returning to the 90s before a few scattered showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure will begin to take over the weather pattern late this week and into the weekend. This will bring a return to the typical hot, humid, and dry July weather. Weekend highs will be in the mid-90s with little chance for any rain to cool us off. In fact, we may make a run at the upper 90s late this weekend into early next week which could bring a return of heat advisories at some point in the upcoming week.

Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day temperature outlook

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss