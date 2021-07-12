A few scattered storms today, drier air arrives soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Coming off a stormy Sunday and Sunday night, we will see a few lingering storms Monday, and temperatures coming in a few degrees below average. Enjoy one more day with highs in the 80s, our typical hot and dry summer weather will make a return for a few days later this week.

For the morning commute, it looks like most of the light to moderate rainfall will be south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region of Texas and Louisiana. Temperatures will feel great at sunrise as we will be in the 60s and low 70s. Patchy to dense fog will be possible mainly across McCurtain County in Oklahoma, and across southern Arkansas as well.

The ‘cool front’ responsible for the rain will stall between I-20 and I-30 this afternoon. As temperatures warm into the mid to upper 80s later today, another broken line of thunderstorms is expected to develop during the afternoon or early evening. The forecast models are in decent agreement that most of the rain will be south of I-30 mainly impacting Texas and Louisiana, but a few showers can’t be ruled out as far north as the I-30 corridor. No severe weather is expected but gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief moderate to heavy rain will be possible with any storms.

This will be the coolest day of the week as high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, coming in about 5 degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the west and southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Monday forecast highs

The front should have enough energy to bring a few isolated thunderstorms tomorrow, but most of us will begin to dry out for much of the week. As the chance for rain dries up midweek we will get back to regularly scheduled summer with highs in the mid-90s Wednesday and Thursday.

The sea-breeze effect may kick in closer to the weekend bringing a slight chance of rain back to the region Friday and Saturday. It looks like another ‘cool front’ may approach late next weekend bringing an increasing chance of rain next Sunday. Rainfall accumulations this week will likely average less than an inch in most areas, with some isolated spots receiving over an inch of rain south of I-20 due to today’s expected rainfall.