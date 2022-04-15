SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex today bringing warm and humid weather, and a cold front arriving this weekend will set the stage for scattered thunderstorms and a few strong or severe storms Saturday as well as Easter Sunday.

Friday weather: The morning hours will be quite nice, as sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. We should see some early day sunshine, but a warm front will roll in later in the morning bringing a surge in clouds bringing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. It will be a muggy day with highs near 80 degrees. It will also turn breezy with a southeast wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A few rain showers can’t be ruled out between noon and sunset, but this activity will be spotty in nature and rain will likely move through areas quickly with little impact. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A marginal risk of severe thunderstorms Saturday: A cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex in the hours before sunrise Saturday. It’s possible a few weakening thunderstorms will accompany the front north of I-30 where there is a ‘Marginal Risk’ of severe weather. This means 1 or 2 strong storms will be possible. These thunderstorms would pose a risk of high wind and hail.

The front will stall near the I-20 corridor Saturday afternoon. As the warm and humid air builds tomorrow (highs will be near 80 degrees again), a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop during the peak heating of the day in the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms will pose a risk for wind and hail again, and a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook is in place for all counties and parishes.

Severe weather outlooks Friday night and Saturday

Severe thunderstorms are possible again on Easter Sunday: Sunday may turn into a tricky day for outdoor Easter festivities. The highest likelihood of morning rain will be across the northern ArkLaTex. The cold front will remain stalled over the region, and a disturbance that moves in during the late morning and afternoon will trigger another round of scattered thunderstorms. The chance for rain will be fairly high between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. These storms will pose a hail and high wind risk across east Texas where we have another ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook. A ‘Slight Risk’ is forecast for much of northwest Louisiana where the temperatures and humidity will be higher. In addition to wind and hail, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado or two in the Slight Risk zone.

Dry weather early next week followed by a few more days of rain and storms: Monday and Tuesday will be wonderful weather days as the cold front will go away and we will see the return of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s.

We won’t have to wait long for the rain to return next week as well. A slow-moving cold front will bring a chance of thunderstorms by Wednesday, with the rain lingering late into the week.