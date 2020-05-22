A few severe storms possible late Friday, stormy pattern late this weekend through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed for an eventful 7-day period of weather in the ArkLaTex, with severe storms, heavy rain, and warm temperatures expected.

Friday and Saturday:

These will be the final 2 days of ‘slight’ rain chances across the region before rain and storms become widespread late in the weekend into next week.

For Friday morning, we will start out warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 60s, then warming into the mid and upper 80s during the afternoon. It’s possible we could see an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm through the middle of the day but most of the storms will hold off until the late afternoon/evening.

Storms ongoing to our northwest will weaken today, but the cool air outflow with this disturbance will move into the ArkLaTex by late afternoon. Conditions will be favorable for a few severe thunderstorms, with the main threats being high wind and hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out especially during the afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ in place north of I-30 through TX, OK, & AR. Storms will weaken as they move south but a damaging wind gust could be possible as far south as Texarkana. As storms move towards the I-20 corridor overnight they will no longer be severe.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon into Friday night

If you have outdoor plans Saturday, we may see a few isolated to scattered storms, but most areas will be dry (and hot with highs in the 80s and low 90s). Please have a way to receive weather alerts or warnings if you are camping, boating, or fishing. Any thunderstorms that develop will be capable of frequent lightning or gusty winds. You can be alerted to nearby lightning and check radar our new weather app linked below.

Sunday and Memorial Day:

Rain and thunderstorms will increase as an area of low pressure begins to move into the region Sunday. Thunderstorms are expected to become widespread Sunday afternoon through Memorial Day. It won’t rain all day, but it will come through in a few different waves. We aren’t in the severe weather outlook, but based on what we saw last weekend, and with the storms the past few days, we may see a few storms that are capable of damaging wind gusts Sunday and Monday. The widespread threat will be frequent lightning.

Temperatures will run warm, even with the rain, as highs will be in the mid-80s Sunday and upper 70s/low 80s Memorial Day.

The rest of next week:

This area of low pressure that will bring the Memorial Day weekend rain, will continue to slowly move through the region or stall to our west fo much of next week. This means scattered storms will continue Tuesday through at least Thursday of next week.

Given the scattered nature of the rain it’s impossible to pinpoint where the heaviest rain will eventually fall, but most areas should expect to see 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next 7 days. Some areas may see more than that. As ground becomes saturated through the week, runoff will occur with any mid/late week storms, so we may see a Flash Flood threat eventually develop. Check back for updates in the upcoming days.

